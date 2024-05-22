'Dogs Swept for the First Time in 2024

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs fell behind early and often as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks won the series finale 9-2 and pulled off the sweep.

INF Alex Baeza drove in the Saltdogs (5-8) only two runs of the game in the bottom of the 7th on a single, he would also walk in the game.

Lincoln's bullpen grounded Fargo (7-4) holding them scoreless from the fifth inning on with a combination of RHP Bryan Perez, RHP Wyatt Sparks, and RHP Brandon McCabe who gave up a combined three hits, no runs, and struck out three batters.

C Marshall Awtry took the mound in the top of the ninth and went 1-2-3 for the first time in his professional career. It was his second pitching appearance of the season.

The RedHawks opened the scoring early and often with one run in the first, two in the second, five in the third, and one in the fourth. It was also the second straight game where Fargo recorded multiple triples.

Lincoln finished the homestand at a 2-5 record and got swept for the first time this season. The Saltdogs have also dropped five games in a row, their longest losing streak of the season and it ties the longest streak in the American Association this season.

Lincoln gets an off day on Thursday and then heads to Kansas City, Kansas for their meeting of the year with the Monarchs.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

