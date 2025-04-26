Riding the Wave Hanna Lundkvist Finishes the Corner with a Shot to the Back of the Net! #NWSL

April 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.