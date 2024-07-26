RHP Tyler Woessner Transferred to Biloxi from Nashville

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Tyler Woessner has been transferred to Biloxi from Triple-A Nashville. Woessner has been assigned No. 22. The Shuckers' active roster stands at 28 players.

Woessner was previously promoted to Triple-A Nashville on May 2, after a 2.66 ERA with four walks and 29 strikeouts over four starts with the Shuckers. Woessner made 15 appearances and five starts with the Nashville Sounds.

