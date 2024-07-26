Barons Get 3-1 Road Win at Tennessee
July 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Birmingham Barons News Release
Coming off of a no-hitter in his last game, Jairo Iriarte pitched four no-hit innings and no earned runs as the Birmingham Barons won 3-1 to the Tennessee Smokies in the first game of the doubleheader. Iriarte pitched four innings, giving up only no hits, no earned runs, and four walks with five strikeouts. Winning pitcher Jake Palisch (3-2, 3.67) pitched two innings in relief, giving up only one hit, no earned runs, and no walks with three strikeouts. Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa pitched the last innings for his second save of the season.
The Barons scored first in the game and scored all three of their runs in the second inning. Wilfred Veras singled, Michael Turner singled and Mario Camilletti singled to left field to load the bases. Shawn Goosenberg hit a sacrifice fly to give the Barons an early 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Jason Matthews singles to right field scoring Turner and Camilletti and the Barons led 3-0.
The Smokies scored an unearned run in the bottom of the second inning to close the gap to 3-1, but that was all the Smokies could score the rest of the game. Michael Turner had two hits and Matthews had the single and two RBIs in the win.
