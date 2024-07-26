Blue Wahoos Announce 2025 Home Schedule

July 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced the home schedule for their upcoming 2025 season on Friday, featuring 69 total games against every opponent in the Southern League.

The Blue Wahoos will begin their 13th season in Pensacola on Friday, April 4 when they welcome the Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, to Admiral Fetterman Field at Blue Wahoos Stadium. It marks the first of 12 games between the Shuckers and Blue Wahoos in Pensacola.

All seven Southern League teams will make at least one visit to Blue Wahoos Stadium, with North Division opponents Birmingham (5/20-5/25; 8/12-8/17) and Chattanooga (7/18-7/20; 8/26-8/31) making two trips each while Rocket City (6/10-6/15) and Tennessee (7/22-7/27) make one trip each. In addition to Biloxi, South Division foes Montgomery (12 games) and Columbus (12 games) will be Pensacola's most frequent opponents.

The Blue Wahoos will be home for Memorial Day weekend (May 23-25) and Labor Day weekend (August 29-31). The Blue Wahoos will also play three games at home July 1-3 against Biloxi, allowing Blue Wahoos Stadium to host a July 4 event while the team is on the road.

A complete home schedule is below. Road games, start times and promotions for the complete 138-game schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Friday, April 4 - Sunday, April 6 vs. Biloxi Shuckers (MIL)

Tuesday, April 8 - Sunday, April 11 vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB)

Tuesday, April 22 - Sunday, April 27 vs. Tennessee Smokies (CHC)

Tuesday, May 13 - Sunday, May 18 vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (LAA)

Tuesday, May 20 - Sunday, May 25 vs. Birmingham Barons (CWS)

Tuesday, June 3 - Sunday, June 8 vs. Columbus, Georgia (ATL)

Tuesday, June 17 - Sunday, June 22 vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB)

Tuesday, July 1 - Thursday, July 3 vs. Biloxi Shuckers (MIL)

Friday, July 18 - Sunday, July 22 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN)

Tuesday, July 29 - Sunday, August 3 vs. Biloxi Shuckers (MIL)

Tuesday, August 12 - Sunday, August 17 vs. Birmingham Barons (CWS)

Tuesday, August 26 - Sunday, August 31 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN)

Tuesday, September 9 - Sunday, September 14 vs. Columbus, Georgia (ATL)

Season ticket members will receive first priority to secure their seats for the 2025 season. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

