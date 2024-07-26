Four Shuckers Tally Multiple Hits in Loss to Blue Wahoos

PENSACOLA, FL - A four-run second inning from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (52-41, 14-11) proved to be the difference in an 8-4 loss for the Biloxi Shuckers (45-47, 15-10) at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday night. Despite the loss, four Shuckers tallied multiple hits, including Ernesto Martinez Jr., who recorded his ninth multi-hit game in July.

The Blue Wahoos started the scoring with an RBI groundout from Dalvy Rosario in the second, scoring Joe Mack from third. The next batter, Harrison Spohn, extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-RBI double down the left-field line, Shane Sasaki then brought in the Blue Wahoos' fourth run of the inning with an RBI single to center.

The Shuckers were held scoreless and hitless until the fifth, when Eric Brown Jr. lined a double to left. The next batter, Ernesto Martinez Jr., became the first Shuckers player to 40 RBI on the year with a single to center, making it 4-1. The Blue Wahoos, however, answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Paul McIntosh and a two-RBI single from Jacob Berry, making it 7-1. In the sixth, Darren Miller got two runs back with a two-run home run to right, his second of the year, making it 7-3. An RBI single from Harrison Spohn in the bottom of the inning gave Pensacola a run back and made it 8-3. In the ninth, the Shuckers loaded the bases with no outs and brought home a run on a double-play, but were unable to mount a further comeback.

Brett Wichrowski (2-1) took the loss for the Shuckers while Adam Laskey (4-2) earned the win for the Blue Wahoos after he went four relief innings with three strikeouts. Wichrowski also set a career-high with 91 pitches.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. (2-for-4), Eric Brown Jr. (2-for-4), Lamar Sparks (2-for-4) and Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-4) all tallied multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. The multi-hit night for Martinez improved his slash line in July to .444/.577/.667 with a 1.244 OPS in 16 games.

Logan Henderson (4-2, 3.71) is set to start for the Shuckers on Saturday night against Jeff Lindgren (1-1, 4.21) for the Blue Wahoos. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

