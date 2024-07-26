Spohn Delivers 3 RBI as Blue Wahoos Delight Sellout Crowd with Win Against Shuckers

Pensacola, Fla. - Harrison Spohn was just trying to continue his baseball career two years ago, following five collegiate seasons and a long-shot opportunity as an undrafted free agent.

"I don't take any of this for granted," said Spohn, the Blue Wahoos' starting shortstop, who played at California Baptist before accepting a chance in the Miami Marlins minor league system. "It's been a dream come true."

Another special memory occurred Friday night when Spohn drove went drove home three runs on two singles, leading the Blue Wahoos to an 8-4 victory against the Biloxi Shuckers in front of a sellout crowd (5,038) at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The score matched the Blue Wahoos' victory Tuesday in the series opener. But this one had a different feel.

The Blue Wahoos at the plate produced seven hits, reached six other times on walks and struck out just six times. They seized control early with a 4-run second inning.

After Joe Mack was hit by a pitch and Nathan Martorella - the star of Thursday's win - reached on a fielder's choice, Sean Roby then walked to load the bases. Dalvy Rosario's infield chopper scored Mack, then Spohn followed with a two-run double. Shane Sasaki completed the rally with an RBI single.

Eight of the nine batters in the lineup reached base in a game where the Blue Wahoos opened a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning and got their normal boost from the bullpen to finish the game.

"It was good to get going in that second inning," Spohn said.

That kind of lead further energized the ballpark on a Giveaway Friday, which featured the ultra-popular Hawaiian-themed shirts - this time sponsored by Kia Autosport of Pensacola.

It continued in the fifth inning when Jacob Berry's 2-run single completed 3-run rally. Paul McIntosh started with an RBI single that scored Sasaki.

On the mound, Blue Wahoos starter Paul Campbell was designated for a limited outing, as he recovers from an injury. His last start was June 8. He was strong on Friday night, allowing no hits in his three innings and retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced.

Adam Laskey worked the next four innings, allowing three runs, followed by Woo-Suk Go, who pitched a scoreless eighth and Raffi Vizcaíno, who finished in the ninth.

The Blue Wahoos (52-41 overall) are now 15-6 this season against the Shuckers.

The Blue Wahoos will now try to claim the series on Saturday against the Shuckers. It will be the traditional Fireworks Saturday with game time at 6:05 and the fireworks show to follow the game.

The Blue Wahoos will send righthander Jeff Lindgren (1-1, 4.21 ERA) on the mound. The Shuckers will throw right-hander Logan Henderson (4-2, 3.71). Pregame activities begin at 5:45 to include ceremonial first pitches. The actual game first pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

GAME NOTABLES

--- After Friday's home game, the Blue Wahoos now have 20 home games remaining in the regular season. They are 28-21 this season at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

--- Bubba, the Blue Wahoos' Canine Companions service dog in training, had a send-off recognition Friday before the dog travels to Orlando to begin a more advanced set of training tests at "Puppy College" to pair the dog with a person in need of a service dog.

--- Baptist Healthcare in Pensacola along with the "Strike Out Stroke" organization combined to have a 600-member outing.

--- The crowd gathered outside Blue Wahoos Stadium well before the gates opened at 5 p.m.. The 1,000 allotment of black-and-pink, floral Hawaiian shirts from sponsor Kia Autosport of Pensacola were gone in seven minutes.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Biloxi Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Saturday, 6:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

TV: A free live broadcast is available Saturday on BLAB-TV (check local listing), plus video broadcast available each game on live stream broadcast on Bally Live and MLB.TV (subscription required).

RADIO: Available each game on www.bluewahoos.com/radio with Blue Wahoos broadcasters Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge on play-by-play or on the MiLB App.

PROMOTIONS: Fireworks Night. The staple event on Saturday home game, post-game fireworks will follow the game, presented by game sponsor Bodacious Brew Thru.

TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.bluewahoos.com/tickets and at the stadium box office on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. through the game.

Images from this story

