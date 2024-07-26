Braun Deals a Gem, But Biscuits Rally Late for Win

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and defeated the Mississippi Braves 4-1 on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The loss spoiled the longest M-Braves' start by Lucas Braun, who dealt 6.2 innings of one-run baseball. The loss evened the series at 2-2.

Braun retired the first seven Montgomery batters, but with one out in the third, the Biscuits got back-to-back hits and a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead. That would be the lone hiccup by the 22-year-old from Los Angeles. Braun faced 25 batters and threw 96 pitches over 6.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The M-Braves (14-11, 45-48) got to Biscuits starter Adam Leverett in the fourth inning and tied the game at 1-1. Keshawn Ogans singled to start the inning and extended his on-base streak to 23 games. A groundout moved Ogans to second, and he scored on a Cody Milligan single. The streak by Ogans is the longest by an M-Braves player since Jesse Franklin V had a 23-game on-base streak from July 16 to August 12, 2023.

Braun put on two runners in the seventh, and Trey Riley (L, 1-5) picked up the third out to send the game to the eighth inning, which tied 1-1. In the eighth, Riley hit Jalen Battles with a pitch, and Chandler Simpson moved the runner to second on a sacrifice bunt. Anthony Vizcaya took over and struck out Carson Williams for the second out but surrendered an RBI single to Dominic Keegan to put the Biscuits (11-14, 51-43) on top 2-1. The next batter, Heriberto Hernandez, blasted a two-run homer down the left-field line to make it 4-1.

Milligan finished the night 1-for-4 with an RBI and became the third M-Braves player to reach 30 stolen bases this season. Justin Dean leads the way with 40, and Geraldo Quintero has 30.

Game five of the six-game series is on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-1, 3.43) starting for Mississippi against RHP Adam Leverett (4-3, 3.77). Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

After the road trip, the M-Braves' next homestand will be Tuesday, July 30, through Sunday, August 11, against the Tennessee Smokies and Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. For tickets and more information on promotions, fans can visit mississippibraves.com.

