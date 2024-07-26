Montgomery Dons Kimchi Uniforms, Rallies Past M-Braves

July 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The pitching staff combined for a one-run night, the bats rallied in eighth, and the Montgomery Kimchi (51-43, 11-14) beat the Mississippi Braves (45-48, 14-11) on Korean Heritage Night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Adam Leverett tossed six innings of one-run ball in his 11th start of the season. He gave up five hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Mason Auer doubled and scored in the third inning for the first run of the game. The M-Braves answered with a run in the fourth to tie it at 1-1. Neither club scored until the eighth inning.

With two outs in the eighth, Dominic Keegan shot a base hit through the middle to bring in the leading run. Heriberto Hernandez followed with a rocket home run down the left-field line to make it 4-1. He has homered 10 times in 46 games for Montgomery.

Antonio Menendez got the win with two scoreless innings behind Leverett, and Keyshawn Askew earned his first save in the ninth.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Trevor Martin will make the start for Montgomery while Drue Hackenberg is slated to start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

