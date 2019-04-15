RHP Trevor Charpie Released; C David Rodriguez Activated from 7-Day IL
April 15, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Tampa Bay Rays announced on Monday that RHP Trevor Charpie has been released. Charpie, 25, pitched in one game for the Biscuits and allowed no runs in 1.1 innings, walking one and striking out one.
The Rays also announced on Monday that C David Rodriguez has been activated from the 7-day Injured List. Rodriguez, 23, is coming back from an illness he suffered in Spring Training.
The Biscuits active roster is currently at 25. An updated roster is available for download.
SUMMARY
ADD: C David Rodriguez
DELETE: RHP Trevor Charpie
