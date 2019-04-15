Garrett, Beggs Propel Jacksonville to 5-1 Victory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Stone Garrett collected a pair of hits, including a home run, and Dustin Beggs pitched six innings of one-run ball on Monday to lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-1 win over the Birmingham Barons from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

With the score tied at one in the third, Garrett smashed a double off Birmingham (4-7) starter Kodi Medeiros (0-1) to begin the frame. After a ground out, Medeiros walked three consecutive hitters, culminating in a bases-loaded free pass to Justin Twine to put Jacksonville (5-6) up 2-1.

Corey Bird began the fourth with a single before stealing second and third. Santiago Chavez walked and two batters later, Magneuris Sierra executed a bunt RBI single to make it 3-1. After a ground out, John Silviano's RBI single put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 4-1.

Garrett crushed a solo home run in the sixth to extend the advantage to 5-1.

Beggs (1-0) ceded just one run on six hits in six innings, walking two with one strikeout to earn the win. Elvis Araujo pitched a scoreless inning of relief and Dylan Lee followed with two more shutout frames to seal the victory.

Sierra started the bottom of the first inning by reaching second on an error. Joe Dunand promptly doubled him in for the early 1-0 lead.

Birmingham tied the contest in the third on Mitch Roman's solo shot.

