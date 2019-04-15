Southern League Names Weekly Award Winners for April 4-14

April 15, 2019 - Southern League (SL) News Release





MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Josh Lowe has been named Player of the Week, while Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Devin Smeltzer has been tabbed as the league's Pitcher of the Week. Both awards recognize these players' performances for games during the week of April 4-14.

Lowe, 21, earns Player of the Week honors after hitting .333 (11-for-33) with two home runs and a league-leading nine RBIs during the Southern League's first two series of play. The Marietta, Georgia native also leads the league with 23 total bases and seven extra-base hits while ranking among the league's best in hits (11, T-3rd), slugging percentage (.697, 2nd) and OPS (1.122, 2nd).

Tampa Bay selected Lowe in the first round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft (13th overall), and assigned him to Montgomery in order to make his AA debut earlier this month. He is currently listed by MLB Pipeline as the Rays no. 15 overall prospect.

Smeltzer, 23, is named Pitcher of the Week following a pair of strong starts that resulted in wins for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. On April 6, Smeltzer toed the slab for his first start of the season and allowed two hits in 5.2 IP while striking out nine Mobile BayBears batters. He followed that up six days later with a high quality start April 12 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp; surrendering just three hits and one walk across his 8.1 innings of work while adding another eight strikeouts to his total.

Entering play Monday, Smeltzer leads the Southern League with 14.0 IP, and is tied for the league lead in both wins (2) and ERA (0.00). He also ranks among the league leaders in strikeouts (17, 2nd), opponents' batting average (.111, 4th), and WHIP (0.50, 3rd).

The Minnesota Twins acquired Smeltzer in a July 31 trade last season before assigning the southpaw to AA Chattanooga. With the Lookouts last year, Smeltzer made 10 relief appearances and posted a 0-0 record alongside a 3.00 ERA. The Voorhees, NJ native was a previously a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, after LA drafted him in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.