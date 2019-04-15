Generals Drop Opener at Tennessee, 6-2

Kodak, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, dropped their series-opening game to the Tennessee Smokies on Monday, falling 6-2 at Smokies Stadium on Monday. The Generals (4-6) remain in search of their first back-to-back victories in 2019, while the Smokies (7-3) improve to 4-1 at home.

A hot-hitting Tennessee offense entered the series ranked second in the Southern League in team OPS, and they jumped in front with a bottom-of-the-first home run by recently activated infielder Robel Garcia. The two-run bop off of Jackson starter Riley Smith (0-2, 7.71 ERA) put the Generals on their heels, but Smith retired 13 of the next 15 hitters, giving the Generals time to rally to tie the game. In the sixth inning, Smith allowed a pair of singles before getting a flyout and being removed, finishing with four strikeouts and no walks. Lucas Luetge allowed only one hit in relief, but it was an RBI single to the next hitter, Tennessee's Charcer Burks, and it put the Smokies in front, 3-2. The dagger came in the eighth inning, when Roberto Caro tagged Damien Magnifico for a two-out, bases clearing double that gave three insurance runs to the opposition. The Jackson bullpen has now allowed six more runs than the starting rotation in 1.2 more innings pitched.

Though the Jackson offense did put up three extra-base hits, they finished 1-for-7 on opportunities with men in scoring position. Notables for the Generals included shortstop Jazz Chisholm, who rapped a double to right field in the fifth inning to snap an 0-for-11 skid. Jamie Westbrook tied his 2018 high by extending his hitting streak to 7 games with a triple, and Ramon Hernandez drove in his third run in two games by scoring Westbrook with an RBI single in the sixth. The Generals walked just once, and they dropped to 1-6 when scoring fewer than four runs.

6:00 pm CT Tuesday (4/16) vs. Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs)

The Ballpark at Jackson - Jackson, Tenn.

RHP Bo Takahashi (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. RHP Thomas Hatch (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

April 25-29 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (AA, Minnesota Twins)

...featuring Super Hero Night (April 27), with 1,000 super-hero-themed T-shirts given away!

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

