Wahoos Defeat Shuckers 4-3 Behind Brilliant Outing from Alcala

BILOXI, MS - The Blue Wahoos once again rode dominant starting pitching and timely offense to another one-run victory as they defeated the Biloxi Shuckers 4-3 at MGM Park.

Pensacola's offense supplied the talented right-hander with three runs in the top of the first inning, capped off by Brian Schales's two-run home run off Marcos Diplan (L, 0-1) to put the visitors up 3-0. At one point the Wahoos led 4-0 after Mark Contreras's RBI sac fly that scored Jimmy Kerrigan.

Alcala's only hiccup came in the sixth inning when he surrendered a two-run double to Biloxi's Patrick Leonard. Manager Ramon Borrego went to the bullpen immediately after and brought in Jovani Moran, who recorded the final out of the inning.

Biloxi added a third when C.J. Hinojosa belted a solo home run to open up the eighth inning. Moran tried to finish out the frame, but after issuing a four-pitch walk to Leonard, Borrego again went to his bullpen and asked Dusten Knight to record the final four outs of the game.

After a sensational catch on a line drive from Luis Aviles Jr to end the eighth, Knight retired the Shuckers in order, including striking out the final two batters. After striking out Trent Grisham, Knight performed his signature backflip before celebrating with his teammates.

The Wahoos improved their Southern League-best record to 8-3 while Biloxi fell to 5-6. Game two of the series continues Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. Top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol will start for the Wahoos and will be opposed by Trey Supak.

