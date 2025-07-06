Biscuits Late Rally Comes up Short in Finale

July 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Montgomery Biscuits (45-36, 7-5) dropped the series finale, 3-2, to the Columbus Clingstones (33-45, 7-5) on Sunday afternoon at Synovus Park.

The Biscuits left the bases loaded in the ninth inning. In a furious rally, Cooper Kinney led off the ninth with a home run to make it 3-2. Three straight two-out hits forced a pitching change with the bases loaded. Blane Abeyta entered the game and got the last out of the ballgame to end the comeback bid.

Owen Wild pitched four innings and allowed one run on a solo homer in his first start since June 25. The righty struck out four with no walks.

After falling behind 1-0, the Biscuits tied the game in the sixth. Homer Bush Jr. tripled to the wall in right field and scored on Kinney's sacrifice fly. The Clingstones responded immediately with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-1 lead ahead of the dramatic ninth inning.

The club has a scheduled off day ahead of a six-game road series against the Knoxville Smokies.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

