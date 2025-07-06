Shuckers Comeback Falls Short in Series Finale against Blue Wahoos

July 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers catcher Darrien Miller crosses home plate

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers catcher Darrien Miller crosses home plate(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - A furious ninth-inning comeback came up 90 feet short as the Biloxi Shuckers (49-32, 7-5) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (41-39, 7-4), 4-3, at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday evening.

Pensacola struck first in the top of the first inning with a solo home run from Michael Snyder on the fourth pitch of the game, making it 1-0. The Shuckers answered in the second with a solo home run of their own, coming from Darrien Miller to left. The home run marked Miller's second consecutive game with a home run and the fourth home run hit by a Shuckers left-handed batter against a left-handed pitcher at Keesler Federal Park since 2022. The Blue Wahoos retook the lead in the fifth when a wild pitch scored Cody Morissette to third, making it 2-1. Garrett Spain then tied the game in the fifth with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Adam Hall from third. In the sixth, a sacrifice fly from Cody Morissette and an RBI single from Ryan Ignaffo made it 4-2 Pensacola. The Shuckers made it a one-run game in the ninth with a sacrifice fly from Bladimir Restituyo, but the tying run was thrown out at third later in the inning, ending the game.

Dax Fulton (4-6) earned the win while K.C. Hunt (4-5) took the loss and Evan Fitterer picked up his first save of the season. Luis Lara (3-for-5) recorded the Shuckers' lone multi-hit performance of the game, his 22nd multi-hit game of the season.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers return to action on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. against the Birmingham Barons. The nine-game homestead continues with a No. 23 Tobias Myers name-and-number shirsey in celebration of the team's 10th anniversary season and the Shuckers single-season strikeout king for the first 250 fans. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.