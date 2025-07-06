Sears Spins Another Spectacular Start for Columbus in 3-2 Win over Montgomery

July 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga., - Brett Sears became the fourth-different starting pitcher to work a quality start for the Columbus Clingstones (7-5, 33-45) in this series with 6.0 strong innings against the Montgomery Biscuits (7-5, 45-36) to set up a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Synovus Park. Columbus won the series 5-1.

Decisive Plays: Cade Bunnell launched a solo home run (4) to center field in the second inning to put Columbus in front 1-0. The score held into the top of the sixth, when a triple from Homer Bush Jr. set up a sacrifice fly from Cooper Kinney to tie the game. Columbus responded for a pair of runs on a two-run double by E.J. Exposito in the home half to lead 3-1. A solo home run from Kinney in the ninth inning made it a 3-2 game. The Biscuits loaded the bases with two outs, but Blane Abeyta got the final out on a force out at second base.

Key Contributors: Sears (Win, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO) took home his third win of the season while Bunnell (1-for-3, HR, RBI) and Exposito (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) powered the Columbus offense. For Montgomery, Kinney (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI), Colton Ledbetter (2-for-4, 2 2B), and Hunter Stovall (2-for-4) had multi-hit games.

Notable: Sears worked his third quality start of the season and the 23rd overall for Columbus, the most in the Southern League. Columbus won on Saturday and Sunday in the same weekend for the first time this season, improving to 6-22 overall on the weekend. Columbus starting pitchers went 4-0 with a 1.11 ERA (4 ER in 32.1 IP) and one complete game in this series.

Next Game (Tuesday, July 8): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







