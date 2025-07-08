Biscuits Drop Series Opener against Knoxville 5-4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Montgomery Biscuits (45-37, 7-6) lost 5-4 in the series opener against the Knoxville Smokies (39-42, 7-6) on Tuesday night.

Despite the loss, the Biscuits recorded a combined 14 strikeouts, with starter Brody Hopkins and reliever Dan Hammer both having four punch outs each.

It was another multi-hit night for Colton Ledbetter. The right fielder went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. He's now had two hits in three of his last four starts.

Homer Bush Jr. put up an impressive night of hits too, going 3-for-5. Bush tacked on a run as well. Gregory Barrios was able to send Bush home in one of his two RBIs on the night.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday evening at Covenant Health Park. Yoniel Curet will make the start for Montgomery while Grant Kipp is slated to start for Knoxville. The first pitch is at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

