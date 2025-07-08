Denzer Guzman Named Southern League Player of the Week

July 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - Rocket City Trash Pandas infielder Denzer Guzman has been named the Southern League Player of the Week by Minor League Baseball for the week of July 1-6.

In a six-game split series against the Knoxville Smokies, Guzman led the league with a 1.316 OPS and seven extra-base hits, while drawing six walks and driving in six runs. His standout performance came in the Trash Pandas' 9-1 win at Toyota Field on July 2, where he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs, and a walk-helping snap the team's losing streak in decisive fashion.

A native of San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, Guzman has reached base safely in seven straight games while tallying seven extra-base hits over his last 11 contests. Over that span, he's posted a 1.035 OPS, climbing into the top of several Southern League offensive categories:

Doubles - T-3rd (17)

RBIs - T-6th (41)

Extra-Base Hits - T-4th (27)

Home Runs - T-9th (9)

Total Bases - T-11th (106)

Guzman becomes the first Rocket City player to earn a Southern League weekly honor in 2025, and the 13th selection all-time for the franchise, joining 10 other past Trash Pandas award winners. Last season, Tucker Flint (Aug. 12-18) and Christian Moore (Aug. 5-11) received the weekly honor.

