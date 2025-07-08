Gobbel Homers Twice, But Trash Pandas Fall to Lookouts in Series Opener

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Despite two home runs from third baseman Ben Gobbel, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (3-10, 27-54) dropped their ninth straight game to the Chattanooga Lookouts (6-6, 44-34), falling 8-6 on Tuesday night at AT&T Field.

The Lookouts, first-half champions of the Southern League's North Division, used a five-run second inning to seize early control. Trash Pandas left-hander AJ Block (L, 0-1) made a spot start after Sam Aldegheri was recalled to the Angels' Major League roster this afternoon. Block allowed five runs on four hits, including a two-run homer from Chattanooga leadoff hitter Héctor Rodríguez, while walking two and striking out two over 1.2 innings. Kelvin Caceres came in to limit further damage, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings.

Lookouts starter Ryan Cardona (W, 5-2) kept Rocket City off the board through the first three innings, but the Trash Pandas mounted a rally in the fourth. After a Denzer Guzman walk and an Oscar Colás double, Sam Brown drove in a run with a groundout. Gobbel followed with his first home run of the night-a two-run shot to left-to cut the deficit to 5-3.

In the fifth, Joe Redfield led off with a triple and came home on a Travis Blankenhorn sacrifice fly to make it a one-run game.

Chattanooga responded quickly in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs off three walks and a two-run single from Jay Allen II to stretch the lead back to 8-4.

Gobbel struck again in the sixth, launching his second homer of the night-a two-run blast down the left field line after a Brown walk-to bring Rocket City within two at 8-6. It marked Gobbel's second career multi-homer game, both coming against Chattanooga. He now has three home runs in his last two games.

From there, the Lookouts' bullpen shut the door, retiring the final nine Rocket City hitters, five by strikeout. The Trash Pandas bullpen delivered a strong finish of its own, with Camden Minacci, Jose Quijada, and Brady Choban combining for 3.2 scoreless innings. Quijada and Choban each struck out the side in the eighth and ninth, respectively. In total, Rocket City pitchers recorded 14 strikeouts.

Gobbel and Redfield (2-for-4) led the offense, while Guzman-the reigning Southern League Player of the Week-extended his on-base streak to eight games, joined by David Mershon, who also pushed his streak to eight.

