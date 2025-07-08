Late Comeback Not Enough in 7-5 Wahoos Loss to Clingstones
COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos nearly dug themselves out of an early hole, but couldn't complete their comeback in a 7-5 loss to the Columbus Clingstones on Tuesday night.
The Clingstones broke a scoreless tie with a six-run fourth inning, capped by a grand slam from E.J. Exposito for his first Double-A home run.
That would be the only rough spot for Blue Wahoos starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (L, 4-5), who set a career high with nine strikeouts over a season-high 6.0 innings despite the losing decision.
Clingstones starter Lucas Braun, staked to a 6-0 lead, was unable to qualify for the win as Tony Bullard lined a comebacker off his pitching arm in the fifth inning. Jose Cuas (W, 1-1) picked up the win in relief, allowing the first Pensacola run on a wild pitch but delivering 1.2 innings on short notice.
The Blue Wahoos mounted a rally in the eighth, as Nathan Martorella laced a solo homer to right field to trim the deficit to 7-2. Bullard lined a two-run double and Dalvy Rosario brought in a run with a groundout, drawing the score to 7-5. Elison Joseph (S, 3) entered with the tying run at the plate, recorded the final two outs in the eighth, and worked a spotless ninth to seal the 7-5 final.
The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Wednesday. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.
