Warren Drives in a Pair in Shuckers Loss to Barons

July 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers catcher Zavier Warren

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (49-33, 7-6) fell to the Birmingham Barons (44-38, 6-7), 7-5, at Keesler Federal Park in a series-opener on Tuesday night. Despite falling behind 5-0 in the fourth, the Shuckers scored five of the game's final seven runs in the loss.

Jacob Gonzalez started the scoring in the first with a three-run home run to left off Shuckers' starter Alexander Cornielle. The lead extended to 5-0 in the fourth with a solo home run from Wilfred Veras and an RBI double from Jacob Burke. In the bottom half of the inning, the Shuckers made it 5-2 with an RBI groundout from Mike Boeve and a sacrifice fly from Zavier Warren. In the seventh, a two-run home run from Ryan Galanie stretched the Barons' lead back to five at 7-2. The Shuckers strung together a valiant comeback effort when an error on a stolen base scored Adam Hall from third in the eighth, making it 7-3. They pulled within two in the eighth with an RBI double from Zavier Warren and a sacrifice fly from Adam Hall, making it 7-5.

Jake Palisch (5-3) earned the win for the Barons while Alexander Cornielle (3-5) took the loss. Zach Franklin earned his sixth save of the season and struck out the side in the ninth.

Ethan Murray (2-for-3) recorded the Shuckers' lone multi-hit performance of the night. Since rejoining the lineup off the injured list on June 12, Murray owns a .290/.444/.532 slash line with a .976 OPS and nine extra-base hits. Zavier Warren also drove in a pair, extending his team-leading mark with 52 RBI, one shy of the Southern League lead.

The series continues on Wednesday with a Camp Day game at 11:05 a.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Brett Wichrowski (1-3, 2.45) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Shane Murphy (5-3, 1.44) for the Barons. It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 10:45 a.m.

