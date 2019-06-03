RHP Justin Topa assigned to Carolina from Double-A Biloxi

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with four affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the transfer of INF Nick Roscetti and RHP Chris Dula from the Mudcats to rookie level Rocky Mountain and the transfer of RHP Phil Bickford and RHP Justin Topa to the Mudcats.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with one on the injured list.

In summary:

6/3: RHP Justin Topa assigned to Carolina from Double-A Biloxi.

6/3: RHP Phil Bickford assigned to Carolina from extended spring.

6/3: INF Nick Roscetti assigned to rookie Rocky Mountain from Carolina.

6/3: RHP Chris Dula assigned to rookie Rocky Mountain from Carolina.

The most recent roster is attached. Bickford will wear jersey No. 37 and Topa will wear jersey No. 18.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

