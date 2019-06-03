Deaf Awareness Night Returns to Myrtle Beach on June 15

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Following the incredible success of the event last season, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans will celebrate their second-annual Deaf Awareness Night on Saturday, June 15 at 6:05 p.m. from TicketReturn.Com Field. The night will be highlighted by former Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) fighter Matt "The Hammer" Hamill, who will host a private screening of the 2010 movie, "The Hammer", at 1:30 that same day.

A mixed martial artist and wrestler, Hamill was a three-time NCAA Division III Champion in wrestling (167 lb. class in 1997, 190 lb. class in 1998 and 197 lb. class in 1999) while attending Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y. Hamill also took home the silver medal in freestyle wrestling in the 2001 Summer Deaflympics. His movie, "The Hammer", tells his life story. He is depicted by actor Russell Harvard, a fellow member of the deaf community.

To see the film with Hamill, a limited amount of VIP packages are available for purchase at http://www.myrtlebeachpelicans.com/asl. For just $35, fans will receive a Black's Tire High Tide Ticket for the game, a food voucher, a free pass to Hamill's autograph session at the ballpark, access to the showing of "The Hammer", as well as a Q&A session and Meet & Greet with Hamill at Stone Theatres at The Market Commons. A portion of all VIP sales will go to benefit the Pelicans for the Deaf, a non-profit organization benefiting the local deaf community.

In an effort to create an inclusive experience for members of the deaf community, sign language interpreters will be infused into the Pelicans' gameday experience. Pregame events include an Intro to American Sign Language (ASL) class, where fans can learn a few basics. In addition, fans are encouraged to learn the national anthem in ASL here, as fans will be allowed on the field during the anthem to sign alongside Jason Hurdich, an RID certified deaf interpreter, who will perform the anthem. Nicole Herrera - Miss Summerville Teen - will be singing the anthem and the Seventh Inning Stretch will be performed by an ASL interpreter.

To increase awareness and raise funds for the deaf community, the Pelicans will wear specially-designed jerseys that replace the traditional Pelicans script with American Sign Language. The club will hold a free raffle for the commemorative jerseys to members of the deaf community. In addition, a select number of team-signed jerseys and game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off to fans in attendance as well as online, with the proceeds benefitting the Pelicans for the Deaf.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. for the 6:05 p.m. game. The Pelicans will also have a postgame Fireworks Extravaganza courtesy of East Coast Pyrotechnics.

