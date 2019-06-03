Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 3 at Fayetteville)

With wins in seven out of their last eight games, the Dash continue their four-game set against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Monday at Segra Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

__________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (31-24) at Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-31)

LHP Konnor Pilkington (0-1, 7.43 ERA) vs. RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez (0-2, 4.73 ERA)

7 p.m. - Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Game #56 (Away Game #28)

DASH HOLD ON FOR 3-2 WIN ON SUNDAY

Aided by a quality start from Kade McClure and a two-RBI performance from Nick Madrigal, the Dash claimed a 3-2 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday night at Segra Stadium. In his debut with Winston-Salem, McClure allowed just five hits across six innings while striking out five and walking two. Meanwhile, on the offensive side, Madrigal drove in two runs thanks to an RBI groundout in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in the eighth. An RBI single from Carlos Perez gave the Dash a 3-1 lead in the ninth. Fayetteville threatened in the bottom half as Miguelangel Sierra singled home Jacob Meyers to cut the lead to one run. But, with two outs and the bases loaded, Will Kincanon induced a fielder's choice groundout from Enmanuel Valdez to end the ballgame.

THE FROST IS HEATING UP

A 15th-round pick out of Gonzaga University, Tyler Frost is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak, during which he is hitting .472 with three home runs and 11 RBIs. Frost hit an inside-the-park homer in the first inning last Thursday, marking the first Dash inside-the-parker since June 6, 2017. On Sunday, Frost was 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. The outfielder has recorded multiple hits in six out of the last eight games. Entering May 23, Frost was hitting .193, but his recent run of success his raised his batting average 47 points to .240. Over the same span, Frost has raised his slugging percentage from .298 to .400. He currently ranks fourth on the team with a .729 OPS.

CHECKING IN ON THE FIRST-ROUNDER

Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, is hitting .357 with a .536 slugging percentage over his last seven games. While the second baseman had his seven-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday night, he is second on the team with 27 RBIs and leads the squad with 17 stolen bases. Before joining the White Sox system, Madrigal won Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore at OSU. Madrigal currently leads the CL in strikeout rate at 2.8%.

THE ZACH ATTACK

Along with leading the team in batting average (.314), Zach Remillard is first in wRC+ (138) and OPS (.823). The 25-year-old has also posted hits in 23 out of his last 26 contests. Overall in May, Remillard recorded a .375/.471/.545 batting line over 24 games. Before being drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

KONNOR WITH A "K"

Left-hander Konnor Pilkington will make his fourth start for Winston-Salem on Monday night against Fayetteville. Pilkington was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month in April while with Low-A Kannapolis after posting a 2.01 ERA with 28 strikeouts against seven walks in 22.1 innings of work. In his second start with Winston-Salem on May 19 at Down East, Pilkington struck out a Dash season-high 12 hitters across six scoreless innings. The left-hander shined in his sophomore season at Mississippi State, when he led the team in strikeouts (111) and innings pitched (108).

THE OFFENSE IS LEADING THE CHARGE

During their current stretch of seven wins in eight games, the Dash have scored 61 runs, including a combined 19 runs in the first two games of the series against the Carolina Mudcats. The stretch began with back-to-back 19-hit performances last Saturday and Sunday at Haley Toyota Field. Thanks to this recent stretch, the Dash are second in the circuit in average (.259), and the club leads the Carolina League in on-base percentage (.348).

DASH DOTS

In their first five games in team history against Fayetteville, the Dash are 4-1...Beginning with a three-game series at Down East from May 17-19, Winston has won four straight series...The White Sox own the third overall selection in tonight's MLB Draft, marking the highest slot the franchise has drafted since selecting Dash alumnus Carlos Rodon with the third overall pick in 2014.

