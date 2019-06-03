June 3 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

June 3, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





FREDERICK KEYS (BALTIMORE ORIOLES) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Monday, June 3, 2019 | 7:00 PM | Game 57, Home Game 25 | Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 31-25; FRE: 28-27

Streaks: CAR: W1; FRE: L1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 3-7, FRE: 5-5

Home Record: CAR: 14-11; FRE: 18-14

Road Record: CAR: 17-14; FRE: 10-13

Division Record: CAR: 17-14; FRE: 19-13

Current Series: CAR leads 1-0 (of 3)

Season Series: CAR leads 1-0 (of 12)

CAR v. OPP: 1-0 @CAR (6), 0-0 @OPP (6)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

MON, 6/3 vs. FRE, 7:00 PM: Frederick TBA at Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (5-3, 5.43)

TUE, 6/4 vs. FRE, 7:00 PM: Frederick LHP Cameron Bishop (0-3, 3.86) at Carolina RHP Matt Smith (1-5, 4.50)

WED, 6/5: OFF

TONIGHT: Following yesterday's series opening shutout victory, The Mudcats continue a seven game, eight day, home stand tonight with game two of a three game series versus the Frederick Keys. The Mudcats won last night's series opener 2-0 behind to take a 1-0 lead in the current and season series between the two teams. Today's game is the second of 12 overall games between the two teams this season. The current home stand features three games versus the Keys (Sunday - Tuesday) and four games versus the Salem Red Sox (Thursday - Sunday).

ICYMI: Dylan File pitched through eight scoreless frames with five strikeouts and Payton Henry provided all of the offense needed after driving in two with a two-out run scoring double in the first inning as the Mudcats blanked the visiting Keys 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium. File scattered seven hits, struck out five and did not issue a walk in his eight inning gem for the Mudcats on Sunday versus the Keys. He also matched a career high for innings with his stellar performance and reached a season high 95 pitches (71 strikes) while earning his fifth win of the season.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Payton Henry's first inning two-run, two-out double to right accounted for all of the scoring in yesterday's 2-0 shutout victory and resulted a two RBI game for the Carolina catcher. Henry went 2-for-4 in the game and tallied his first multi-RBI game since 5/18 in Fayetteville when he drove in three with a 3-run HR at Segra Stadium... Rob Henry caught a fly ball in right and then caught Ryan Ripken at home with a stellar throw to the plate while turning a double play to end a bases loaded threat by the Keys in the fifth. The assist was Henry's team leading fifth of the season; Wilmington's Seuly Matias leads CL outfielders with eight outfield assists this season.

TONIGHT'S CAROLINA MUDCATS STARTING PITCHER...

Nelson Hernandez: 5-3, 5.43 ERA, 11 GS, 58.0 IP, 24 BB, 46 SO

Last outing... 5/29 at WS: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 HR, 3 SO, 98 pitches

Last 5 Starts: 1-3, 7.27 ERA, 5 GS, 26.0 IP, 21 ER, 12 BB, 17 SO, 5 HR

WHERE THEY RANK: Ryan Aguilar is currently 10th in the CL in OBP (.384), 4th in walks (33) and 5th in runs (34)... Mario Feliciano is currently tied for 1st in the CL in home runs (9), tied for 4th in RBI (36), 5th in slugging (.459), tied for 3rd in extra-base hits (20) and tied for 3rd in total bases (90)... Matt Hardy is tied for 1st in the CL in wins (6) and leads the CL in games (19)... Rodrigo Benoit is tied for 2nd in the CL in wins (5), tied for 1st in the CL in games (19) and tied for 2nd in the CL in saves (9)... Noah Zavolas is currently 8th in the CL in earned run average (3.39), 1st in innings pitched (66.1) and 2nd in WHIP (1.21). Zavolas is additionally 5th in the CL in FIP (3.39), 5th in xFIP (3.41), 1st in BB/9 (1.22) and 2nd in K/BB (5.44) per fangraphs.com... Dylan File is currently 3rd in the CL in strikeouts (57). His also 4th in the CL in FIP (2.95), 5th in xFIP (3.41), 1st in BB/9 (1.06), and 1st in K/BB (8.14) per fangraphs.com.

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 20 4 .237 .753

Corredor, A POT 18 2 .261 .690

Gonzalez, O LYN 16 3 .403 1.032

Feliciano, M CAR 14 4 .273 .888

Henry, R CAR 14 3 .238 .857

TRENDING: Mario Feliciano is batting .379/.379/.621 with a 1.000 OPS over his last seven games (11-for-29, 6 R, 4 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 0 BB, 9 SO)... Wes Rogers is batting .391/.481/.652 with a 1.134 OPS over his last six games (9-for-23, 4 R, 3 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI)... Eddie Silva has raised his batting average from .203 on 5/22 to .225 on 6/2 while slashing .316/.422/.500 over his last 11 games (.922 OPS, 12-for-38, 6 R, 4 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI).

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 29 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 27 games... The Carolina pitching staff is 18-11 and has totaled a 3.34 ERA (3.2 BB/9, 8.8 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 13-14 with a 4.92 ERA (3.2 BB/9, 7.9 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano.

THE OCHO: Dylan File became the second Carolina starter to work through 8.0 full innings (8.0 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO) this season with his brilliant shutout performance in Carolina's 2-0 victory yesterday versus the Keys. Noah Zavolas is the only other Carolina starter to work through 8.0 complete frames this season as he turned in an 8.0 inning gem of his own on 5/10 vs. Myrtle Beach (8.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 SO).

PEAKING: At 31-25, the Mudcats are currently six games above .500 and 7.5 games back of first place Down East in the CL Southern Division standings. Carolina has been as high as 11 games above .500 once (5/21) and 10 games above four times (5/18, 5/20, 5/22, 5/24) this season. Before this season, the last time a Mudcats team sat at least 10 games above .500 overall was on 7/27/08 when the then-Southern League Mudcats were 58-48 in the overall standings. That 2008 teams was also at 27-17 in the second half on 8/4/08 and finished the year at 80-60 overall.

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League high (3rd in MiLB) 617 strikeouts this season. The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts as they are on pace for 1,531 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a Carolina League and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts during the 2018 season; breaking the previous Carolina League and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by the Mudcats during the 2017 season... Carolina also currently owns the 5th largest difference between strikeouts and hits (204 more strikeouts than hits) in MiLB this season.

THREE TRUE OUTCOMES: Home runs (44), walks (189) and strikeouts (617) have accounted for 41.0% of Carolina's plate appearances this season. Carolina's current TTO/PA percentage is the highest such percentage of the three true outcomes in the Carolina League this season. The Wilmington Blue Rocks are currently second in the CL in team TTO% at 39.8% (22 HR, 176 BB, 558 SO).

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is in his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 169 163 .509 332 2017-Present (3)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

