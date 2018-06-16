RHP Danny Dopico transferred to Winston-Salem

June 16, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster move affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- RHP Danny Dopico transferred to Winston-Salem from Double-A Birmingham

Dopico made one outing for the Barons, tossing three innings and allowing one run against Chattanooga on Friday. The right-hander returns to the Dash after having made 14 outings and posting a 4.91 ERA this year. In conjunction with this move, the Barons have reinstated Alec Hansen off the disabled list. Hansen, who pitched for the Dash last year, led all Minor League pitchers with 191 strikeouts.

The Dash's current roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with three on the disabled list and one on the temporary inactive list.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.