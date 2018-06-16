Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (June 16 vs. Wilmington)

The Dash look to string together their ninth straight win in Saturday's matchup against Wilmington at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (41-27) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (29-39)

RHP Jimmy Lambert (4-6, 4.45 ERA) vs. LHP Cristian Castillo (2-5, 6.41 ERA)

6 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #69 (Home Game #34)

DASH TAKE DOWN BLUE ROCKS 4-2

The Dash pitching staff allowed just two hits after the first inning on Friday, and the offense plated a run in each of the middle three frames as Winston-Salem secured a 4-2 win over Wilmington in front of 6,089 fans at BB&T Ballpark. The victory runs Winston-Salem's winning streak to a season-high eight games. Wilmington took a 2-0 advantage with two runs in the top of the first against Dash starter Luis Martinez, but the Dash started their comeback in the bottom of the fourth. Nate Nolan blistered a triple to deep left field and scored on a groundout from Zach Remillard. Winston-Salem added one in the fifth on an RBI single from Mitch Roman, and the club took the lead in the sixth. Blake Rutherford delivered the go-ahead hit, drilling a 408-foot double to dead center to bring home Micker Adolfo. Meanwhile, Joe Mockbee picked up the win with two scoreless frames, Drew Hasler tossed a perfect eighth and Mike Morrison sealed his third save of the year in the ninth.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

Thursday's postseason berth marks the fifth time Winston-Salem has earned a spot a playoff spot in the Dash era (2009-present). Winston-Salem has yet to claim a Carolina League championship, though, falling twice in the Mills Cup Finals and twice in the Southern Division Championship series. Last time the franchise won a CL title was 2003, when the team was named the Warthogs.

MAKE THAT EIGHT IN A ROW

Not only have the Dash clinch a first-half championship on Thursday, but the team has now strung together eight consecutive wins for the first time this year. The last time Winston-Salem won eight games or more in a row was back in 2013, when the team won 10 in a row from August 19-29.

WELCOME TO WINSTON, BLUE ROCKS

The Dash are in the midst of a seven-game homestand, with Saturday being the third game of a four-game set against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR

Dash outfielders Luis Basabe and Joel Booker, right-handers Dylan Cease and Matt Foster, and left-hander Bernardo Flores have been named Carolina League All-Stars, the league office announced on Monday. The five players will be a part of the Southern Division team in the 2018 All-Star Classic, which will take place at Five County Stadium, the home of the Carolina Mudcats. Here's a look at what each player has done so far:

Basabe: Leads the Dash with nine home runs and a .512 slugging percentage.

Booker: Leads the Dash in on-base percentage (.387), runs scored (39) and steals (14).

Cease: Leads league in strikeouts (82) and is tied for the league lead in wins (nine), all while posting a 2.89 ERA

Flores: Leads the CL in IP (77.2); tossed 10 quality starts and posted a 2.55 ERA

Foster: 38:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio; 0.90 ERA over his last 14 outings.

GOT A REALLY BIG TEAM

Through 68 games this year, the Dash are sitting near the top of many Carolina League leaderboards. On offense, the Dash lead the circuit in doubles (127) and triples (24). Meanwhile, the ballclub is second in the circuit in batting average (.263), on-base percentage (.342), slugging percentage (.422) and runs scored (334). On the mound, the Dash are tied for the league lead in ERA (3.38) and have the third-most strikeouts (562).

DASH DOTS

Right-hander Jimmy Lambert will make final start of the first half on Saturday...Lambert earned the win in the home opener against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, going six innings and allowed three earned runs...The 23-year-old was masterful on the mound in his last outing against Wilmington, tying a career-high with nine strikeouts across six shutout innings...Overall, Lambert is 4-6 with a 4.55 ERA this season. He was selected by the White Sox in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Fresno State University.

