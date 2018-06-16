Homers Fuel Hillcats to Second Straight Win

Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats used a pair of home runs to power their way to a 4-1 win on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 2,213 at City Stadium.

The Hillcats (29-37) are now 6-1 against the Red Sox (31-36) this season, and string together back-to-back victories for the first time since May 19 and 20.

Alexis Pantoja led off the fifth with a single, and Mitch Longo followed by connecting with a two-run homer, his third of the season. It was Longo's first blast at home this year.

In the seventh, Trenton Brooks singled with two outs, setting up Li-Jen Chu who blasted a two-run shot to extend Lynchburg's lead to 4-0. It was Chu's second home run of the season, and marked just the fifth time this year that the Hillcats hit multiple home runs in a game.

Salem scored their only run in the ninth when Roldani Baldwin connected with an RBI double.

Sam Hentges (Win, 4-5) was dominant for the second straight start on Saturday. The left-hander fired six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Hentges has now logged 12.2 consecutive scoreless innings, and picked up his first win since May 10. Billy Strode tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen and James Karinchak allowed a run but struck out the side in the ninth.

Jake Thompson (Loss, 3-5) surrendered two earned runs on six hits in 4.1 innings. Algenis Martinez gave up two runs in 3.2 innings of relief.

The first half of the season concludes on Sunday with the series finale against Salem. Lynchburg will send left-hander Tanner Tully (2-7, 5.37) to the mound against Red Sox right-hander Bryan Mata (3-2, 3.50).

It will be Sandlot Sunday at City Stadium, featuring post-game kids run the bases, family catch in the outfield and wiffle ball.

Matt Present will bring you the action beginning at 1:50 p.m. on TuneIn Radio and Radio434.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144. or stop by the City Stadium box office.

