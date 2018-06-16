Wood Ducks Mash 13 Hits in Defeat to Keys

FREDERICK, MD - A come-from-behind effort in the middle innings by the Woodies (35-34) was erased by a big sixth inning by the Keys (34-34) in the 9-4 loss on Saturday night. Down East still slugged out 13 hits in the loss, marking the third straight game they've reached double-digits in the hit column.

Alex Kowalczyk also extended his hitting streak to five games with a mammoth solo homer to center field in the second inning. It marked his seventh homer of the season and he finished the night with a pair of RBIs as well.

In all, five Wood Duck hitters had multiple hits and all nine starters reached base. Despite this, the DEWDs only managed to go 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

Emerson Martinez started for the Woodies and overcame a three-run first to find his groove from innings two through five. He faced the minimum in that stretch thanks to a pair of double plays. By night's end, the DEWDs turned four double plays - the second most in a game this season.

Brendon Davis knocked his first of three singles in the third inning and it brought home a run to put the Woodies within one. Then each of the first three batters reached base in the sixth, highlighted by Josh Altmann's RBI double to tie the game. Matt Whatley put a grounder in play with the infield back to score Andretty Cordero from third and give the Woodies their first lead of the night.

It would be short-lived as the Keys responded with six runs in the bottom of the frame - five were unearned however. The bullpen effort of Jacob Lemoine and C.D. Pelham were scoreless for the final inning and a third to close things out.

Down East needs a win on the final day of the first half to finish above .500 and in solo third place. The DEWDs will start left-hander Sal Mendez (0-0, 2.25) for his second start against right-hander Michael Baumann (4-0, 1.82) at 2:00 p.m. to finish off the first half.

