Keys Score Nine in Saturday Night Win over Wood Ducks

June 16, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD - A pair of multi-run innings propelled the Frederick Keys (34-34) to a 9-5 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks (35-33) on Saturday night at Nymeo Field. The Keys scored three times in the first inning before exploding for six runs in the sixth.

Trailing 4-3 going to the bottom of the sixth, the Keys scored six times while sending 10 men to bat. MLB rehabber Colby Rasmus doubled to open the inning and scored one batter later on an RBI single by Preston Palmeiro. Wilson Garcia then walked and Jomar Reyes reached on an error. A T.J. Nichting single scored Palmeiro, and Reyes scored on a bases loaded walk to Stuart Levy. Ryan McKenna then followed with an RBI single, and Rasmus collected his second hit of the inning to score two and make it 9-4 Keys.

The Keys opened up the scoring in the bottom of the first. McKenna singled and advanced to third on a Palmeiro single. Garcia followed with a double to score McKenna, and Palmeiro was plated on a Reyes groundout. A third run was scored when Nichting singled to bring in Garcia.

Down East responded with a run each of the second and third innings. Alex Kowalczyk hit his second home run of the series and his seventh of the year. In the third , Leody Taveras and Anderson Tejeda singled. Taveras was brought in an a Brendon Davis RBI single.

The score remained 3-2 until the top of the sixth, when the Wood Ducks took a lead. Davis and Andretty Cordero each singled, and Davis was plated by a Josh Altmann double. Cordero scored on a fielder's choice that made it 4-3 Wood Ducks.

Leading 9-4 going to the ninth, Down East scored a run before Zach Muckenhirn recorded the final two outs to preserve the 9-5 win.

Matt Trowbridge (2-0) picked up the win, allowing two runs over two innings in relief. Emerson Martinez (4-6) took the loss for the Wood Ducks. He surrendered nine runs (four earned) on nine hits over 5.2 innings of work.

The Keys and Wood Ducks cconclude the first half on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Mike Baumann (4-0, 1.82) makes the start for the Keys. He will be opposed by left-hander Sal Mendez (0-0, 2.25). First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and the game can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

