RHP Brian Glowicki transferred to Low-A South Bend from Myrtle Beach

The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

RHP Brian Glowicki has been transferred to Low-A South Bend from Myrtle Beach

RHP Ethan Roberts has been promoted to Myrtle Beach from Low-A South Bend

Roberts, the closer for Low-A South Bend, is in his first full professional season. In 2019 with the Cubs, Roberts made 26 appearances, owning a 3-2 record and a 2.57 ERA. He recorded nine saves in 11 opportunities while holding opponents to a .222 batting average. Prior to being drafted in the fourth round by the Cubs in 2018, he starred as the closer for Tennessee Tech in his last two seasons there. Over his last two years, he posted 28 of his 30 career saves. Overall, in three years, he had a 2.93 ERA with 245 strikeouts in 175 innings while just walking 53.

Roberts will wear No. 20. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active with four on the Injured List.

