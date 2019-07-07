July 7 Game Information

July 7, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





The Wood Ducks (9-8, 59-28) continues their road trip in Myrtle Beach, tonight at 6:05 p.m. when Alex Eubanks (7-2, 2.40) takes the mound for the Wood Ducks, against Pelicans (9-8, 30-54) right-hander Paul Richan (8-3, 4.15). The broadcast will begin at 5:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull and online at 960thebull.com as well as the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio App. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: Despite being no-hit through the first five innings, and trailing by a run, down to their final out, the Wood Ducks tied the game in the ninth, and scored four runs in the tenth to Down the Red Sox, 6-2. Disobel Arias ripped a bases clearing triple in the tenth inning, and drove in a season-high four runs in the ballgame. Jairo Beras picked up his first win of the season in relief.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

GOING STREAKING: DIOSBEL ARIAS saw his 30-game on base streak come to a close Tuesday, going 0-1 in a pinch hitting appearance. Throughout the streak (5/27-7/1) Arias batted .340 and reached base at a .466 clip. He also worked 23 walks over the 30 games. The streak is the longest for a Wood Duck this year, and third longest on the year in the Carolina league. Only Nolan Jones (LYN, 34) and Zach Remillard (WS, 31) have had longer on-base streaks this year.

WALK THIS WAY: The Wood Ducks have been increasingly patient at the plate as the year has worn on. They walked 89 times in 26 games in the month of April and 94 times in 29 games in May. However, since the month of June began the Woodies have walked 133 times in 32 games, including a season high nine walks worked June 23 against Salem, and now rank fourth in the Carolina League in free passes.

TERRY ON A TEAR: Curtis Terry saw his 12-game hit streak (19-44, .432) come to an end on Saturday, but did reach base on a walk, to extend his on-base streak to 15 consecutive games, in 16 games played overall.

POZO PROVIDES THE PUNCH: Yohel Pozo doubled against the Red Sox Friday, and has now hit safely in ten of his last 11 games, going 13-for-40 (.325) over that stretch, with two home runs and nine RBI. Pozo has the lowest strikeout percentage on the team at just 8% on the year. This K% is also third lowest in the Carolina League (min. 200PA).

SUCCESS VS THE BIRDS: The Wood Ducks have gone 11-3 against the Pelicans this season, which is more wins than they have against any oth-er team in the league. Down East has hit seven home runs in 14 games against Myrtle Beach, while posting an ERA of 2.48 and a .206 opponents batting average.

LEFT STRANDED: Since the calendar flipped to July, the Wood Ducks have had difficulty plating runners in scoring plating runners in scoring position, going just 8-50 (.160) and stranding 44 runners on base in their last six games. Overall this season the Wood Ducks are batting just .239 with runners in scoring position, and that number slips to .223 in two-out situations.

NO RUNS FOR YOU!: The Wood Ducks 2-0 shutout win over the Dash Monday was their 14th on the season, which is second in all of minor league baseball trailing only the Dunedin Blue Jays (15) of the Florida State League. Down East's team ERA of 2.69 is also the best in MiLB with only four teams sporting a mark below 3.00.

CUP OF JOE: Joe Kuzia has been tremendous out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks since joining the club May 9. He has converted all ten save opportunities in addition to picking up a trio of wins in relief. Kuzia put together a 19-inning scoreless streak from 5/19-6/26. Overall this season he boasts an ERA of 0.63 and a WHIP of 0.99.

FANTASTIC FIRSTS: The Wood Ducks have jumped out in front early and often this year, outscoring opponents 51-20 in the first inning of play. The Wood Ducks have scored first in 57 of their 87 game this season, go-ing 46-11 (.807). Down East has scored first in 26 of their last 36 games.

MARTINEZ MASHING: JP Martinez has picked it up at the plate since the start of June, raising his batting average from .163 to .226. The outfielder has now hit safely in 16 of his last 21 games. He hit his eighth home run of the season for the Wood Ducks Thursday, and it was the third he hit against the Red Sox this season.

ORGANIZATIONAL STRENGTH: It hasn't just been the Wood Ducks who have performed well this season, the Rangers organization as a whole has been among the best

1. Tampa Bay Rays 265-193 .579

2. Pittsburgh Pirates 257-197 .566

3. TEXAS RANGERS 248-194 .561

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Pedro Payano made his Major League debut for the Rangers, June 6, becoming the eighth Wood Ducks to make it to The Show. Payano delivered a scoreless sixth inning against the Twins. He joins Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, C.D. Pelham, and Brett Martin, Joe Palumbo, Pete Fairbanks, and Locke St. John. Down East has also had a player go from Adv.-A to the majors in one year in each of the three seasons (Rodriguez-'17, Pelham-'18, Fairbanks-'19).

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

HI, NICE TO MEET YOU: Between promotions and injuries there has been a lot of turnover in the Wood Ducks roster this season. With Scott Williams making his return from injury in relief on Tuesday, the Wood Ducks have had 44 player suit up this season, including 25 different pitchers.

