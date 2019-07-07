Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: July 7 vs. Down East

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans start a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Down East Wood Ducks (a Texas Rangers affiliate) with game one at 6:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Paul Richan (8-3, 4.15 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Alex Eubanks (7-2, 2.40 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

HILLCATS TAKE SERIES WITH WIN OVER BIRDS

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats 5-3 in the series finale on Saturday from City Stadium. The Pelicans struck first in the second inning on an RBI groundout from Kevonte Mitchell before the Hillcats tied the game in the third and took a lead with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. The two teams traded runs in the fifth and the Birds grabbed another in the sixth, but they could not get any closer. Both Jimmy Herron and Cam Balego collected three-hit games in an 11-hit contest for the Pelicans. The Birds stranded 11 runners. The bullpen was strong again with Erling Moreno and Manny Rodriguez both tossing scoreless innings.

THE FUTURE IS ROCKING

Pelicans catcher Miguel Amaya tied a career high with four hits on Thursday, going 4-for-5 with a home runs, two runs scored and three RBIs. For the second year in a row, Amaya will be representing the Cubs in the Futures Game in Cleveland on Sunday. In 2018, Amaya, as an 19-year-old, went 0-for-3 for the World Team. He will be playing for the National League squad this season. He will be joined by former Pelican (2017, '19) RHP Adbert Alzolay along with Carolina Leaguers in 2019 LHP D.L. Hall (Frederick), OF Jarren Duran (Salem), 3B Nolan Jones (Lynchburg), 2B Nick Madrigal (Winston-Salem), OF Luis Robert (Winston-Salem), RHP Brady Singer (Wilmington) LHP Kris Bubic (Wilmington) and C Sam Huff (Down East).

THE HERRO(N) WE DESERVE

Jimmy Herron has been on fire at the plate for the Pelicans. The Birds outfielder is currently on a four-game hitting streak in which he is batting .526 (10-for-19)/

.526/.789 with three doubles and a triple. Over his last 17 games, he is also hitting .359/.432/.453 to raise his batting average from .198 to .235. His OPS has also raised from .633 to .693. Additionally, Herron is making a strong bid for the Carolina League Player of the Week award, leading the league since Monday in batting average (.455), hits (10), total bases (15) and he is tied for the most doubles (3). Only Jakson Reetz of Potomac has a higher OPS than Herron this week.

STRAIGHT FLEXING

After a season-long seven-game stretch without a home run, the Pelicans have hit 17 home runs in their last 18 games. Over that span, five different players have sent at least two balls out of the ballpark. D.J. Wilson has four long balls, Cam Balego has three over that span while Tyler Payne, Luke Reynolds and Aramis Ademan have two. Miguel Amaya hit a grand slam on last Saturday and a solo home on the 4th of July. Grant Fennell and Kevonte Mitchell each have one long ball over the span. Only Fayetteville (19) has more than the Pelicans' 17 home runs in the league since June 16. The Woodpeckers have a one-home run lead over the Birds in second-half homers (17). Balego now has eight long balls on the season. That mark is second on the team behind Mitchell's 10.

LIGHTNING ON HIS FEET

Outfielder Zach Davis has made a name for himself on the bases in his career. Davis leads the league with 28 stolen bases. Because he has just played in 56 games, he is averaging 0.50 stolen bases per game. He has stolen two bases in the same game three times in 2019. A staple in the leadoff spot for the Pelicans, Davis has made 43 starts in the top spot in the order. The former Texas Tech Red Raider led all of the Cubs farm system with 38 stolen bases in 2018. On the offensive side, Davis has been on fire as well, hitting .393 (11-for-28) over his last seven games.

NEVER SKIP ARM DAY

The Pelicans have dominated on the mound over their last four games, allowing just 10 earned runs over 52.2 innings (1.71 ERA). Paul Richan, Ryan Kellogg, Erich Uelmen, Erick Leal, Jack Patterson and Javier Assad were strong in their starts, allowing just five earned runs collectively over 34.2 combined frames (1.30 ERA), striking out 29.

FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE

After finishing a franchise-worst 21-46 in the first half of the season, the Birds have turned it around and have spent five days in first place in the Southern Division. It is the first time since 2017 that the Pelicans have been atop the division. A postseasonless 2018 snapped a string of eight-straight seasons with a playoff berth for the Birds.

NOWHERE LIKE THE BEACH

The Pelicans are back home for a nine-game homestand against the Down East Wood Ducks, Potomac Nationals and Lynchburg Hillcats. It's the longest homestand of the season for the Birds. It also ends a stretch of 26 games in a row after the All-Star Break and 12-of-15 games in TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans have been playing good baseball lately, winning nine of their last 12 games. The key has been the pitching. Their 3.32 ERA over that stretch ranked fourth in the Carolina League.

