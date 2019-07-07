Rocks and Sox Suspended in Salem

Salem, VA - Sunday's series-opener between the Wilmington Blue Rocks' and the Salem Red Sox was suspended in the top of the eighth inning at Haley Toyota Field. The game is tied 7-7 and the Blue Rocks have a runner at first with one out. The contest will be resumed on Monday at 11:05 a.m.

The day began with first inning fireworks as the Blue Rocks exploded for five runs in the opening inning. Blake Perkins got things started when he drew a one-out free pass. He then stole second and came home on Brewer Hicklen's double to dead-center. After Hicklen stole third Dennicher Carrasco drove him home with a two-bagger to left-center. MJ Melendez followed with a walk and Nick Pratto drove both Carrasco and Melendez in with a triple to the left-field corner. Offerman Collado capped the crooked number with a lined single to right that scored Pratto.

Salem got on the board in the third against Blue Crew starter Marcelo Martinez courtesy of an RBI-single by Pedro Castellanos and a run-scoring knock from Marcus Wilson. The Red Sox posted three more tallies in the sixth to draw even. Marcus Wilson came home when Michael Osinski reached on an error by shortstop Offerman Collado. Osinski scored on Nick Sciortino's two-run dinger to left.

Wilmington went back in front in the seventh courtesy of an RBI-double by Melendez and a run-scoring balk by Algenis Martinez. Again Salem returned the seesaw to level in the bottom of the frame, this time thanks to a wild pitch from Austin Lambright and a game-tying balk by the Rocks' reliever.

The Rocks conclude their five-day road trip on Monday with the resumption of the suspended game, followed by a nine-inning affair. First pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m. Fans can catch all of the action with the Voice of the Blue Rocks, Cory Nidoh, on 89.7 WGLS-FM.

