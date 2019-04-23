RHP Bowden Francis Added to Shuckers Roster

April 23, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, have announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday. RHP Bowden Francis has been added to the Shuckers active roster, while RHP Johan Belisario has been transferred to the Rocky Mountain Vibes. Francis will make his Double-A debut on Tuesday night at MGM Park when he starts for the Shuckers against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Taken by the Brewers in the seventh round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft out of Chipola College, Francis made three starts with High-A Carolina in 2019, going 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA. Over 14.0 innings, the 23-year-old righty allowed six runs on 13 hits while walking six and striking out 20. During the 2018 season, the Tallahassee, FL native made 22 appearances, 19 of them starts, for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, going 5-8 with a 4.41 ERA. He earned a promotion to Carolina on August 8 and made four starts, compiling a 2-2 record with a 4.88 ERA to finish the 2018 season.

In a corresponding roster move, Belisario has been transferred to the Rocky Mountain Vibes as of April 20. Belisario has made five appearances for the Shuckers in 2019 pitching to a 3.12 ERA. Belisario made one start for the Shuckers on April 19, throwing 3.2 innings and allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts. The 25-year-old was signed as a minor league free agent by the Brewers in the offseason after pitching in the Tigers organization for the first nine years of his career.

Winners of their last four games, the Shuckers continue their five-game series with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. It's T-Shirt Tuesday, where the first 250 fans receive a limited edition "The Office' themed t-shirt as they enter the gates. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio and the MiLB First Pitch App. The game can also be seen on MiLB.TV, and fans can save $10 on their subscription when they use the promo code "Shuckers' at checkout.

Full Season Shuck Nation memberships, Weekender Shuck Nation memberships and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. Biloxi will host the 2019 Southern League All-Star Festivities, with a Home Run Derby on Monday, June 17 and the All-Star Game at 6:35 pm on Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park. Tickets for 2019 All-Star Events are on sale now.

