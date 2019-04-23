Gray, Reyes Force Rubber Match, 7-3

PEARL, Mis. - Tristan Gray knocked in four runs and Arturo Reyes (3-1) peeled off another quality start as the Biscuits (10-8) took down the Mississippi Braves (9-8), 7-3, on Tuesday afternoon at Trustmark Park. The win forces yet another rubber match for the Biscuits who have already played two this season and won both.

Gray would start his impressive day at the plate with a sac fly that scored Miles Mastrobuoni and opened up the scoring in the first. The Biscuits are now outscoring their opponents in the first inning, 11-2, this season.

A Connor Lien RBI-fielder's choice tied things up at one in the second, but Reyes was able to work around a runners-on-second-and-third-and-nobody-out jam to preserve the tie.

Gray was back at it in the third, slamming a two-run double into right to give the Biscuits the lead back at 3-1. Brett Sullivan's first homer of the season in the fourth off Mississippi starter Ian Anderson (0-1) put the game away for good.

Lien would answer back with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, before the Biscuits responded with a three-run fifth, courtesy of a Gray RBI-double, and back-to-back RBI-singles from Robbie Tenerowicz and Rene Pinto.

The Biscuits, despite prospects Lucius Fox, Josh Lowe, and Jesus Sanchez all getting the day off, recorded 12 hits-the most in any game this season-as Kenny Rosenberg fired in two scoreless innings of relief to seal the victory.

Montgomery will go for another series win on Wednesday night when Josh Fleming (1-1) takes on Kyle Muller (0-0) at 6:35 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a 10-game home stand against the Birmingham Barons (first five games) and Mobile BayBears (last five games) beginning on Thursday, April 25 when it will be Field of Dreams Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway.

The home stand will also feature Joy to Life - Pink Out the Park Night featuring a Jersey Auction and MAX Fireworks on Friday, April 26; Harry Potter Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 27; Lil' Crumbs Dress Like a Player Hat Giveaway and Autism Awareness Day on Sunday, April 28; Craft Beer Night on Wednesday, May 1; Military Appreciation Night and MAX Fireworks on Friday, May 3; Star Wars Night featuring a Jersey Auction and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 4; and Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Sunday, May 5.

