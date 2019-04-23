Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, April 23 at Biloxi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Biloxi Shuckers in Tuesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Jorge Guzman (0-2, 5.87 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Shuckers RHP Bowden Francis (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

OFFENSE STRUGGLES IN 7-1 LOSS AT BILOXI

The Jumbo Shrimp mustered just one hit on Monday in a 7-1 loss at the Biloxi Shuckers. Jacksonville's lone knock came with one out in the ninth inning on a ground ball through the middle by Joe Dunand. Weston Wilson's RBI ground out in the first plated the contest's first run. A wild pitch brought in Luis Aviles Jr. in the second before Wilson drove a two-run shot to make it 4-0 in the third. Stone Garrett scored the lone run of the game for the Jumbo Shrimp by sprinting in from third on a wild pitch in the fifth inning. Cooper Hummel netted a two-run single in the sixth and Biloxi added another run in the eighth when Michael O'Neil scored on a wild pitch.

SIERRA MIST

Jacksonville outfielder Magneuris Sierra went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks on Monday, continuing a hot start to the season. The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native saw his 14-game hitting streak come to an end, but his 15-game on-base streak is still active. Over the last 15 games, Sierra is 20-for-59 (.339/.409/.407 with four doubles, three RBIs, six walks and one hit-by-pitch. Sierra is fourth in the league in both batting average (.323) and hits (20) while also placing seventh in on-base percentage (.400) and tied for eighth in doubles (four).

IT'S HIS TIME

In five games from April 12 through April 17, Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller went just 2-for-18 (.111), dropping his season batting line to .178/.213/.267. However, in the five games since, including a five-hit barrage on April 20, Miller is 9-for-21 (.429/.455/.762) with two doubles, one triple, one home run and five RBIs. This current hot streak has brought his season hitting line up to .258/.290/.424.

GOTTA CATCH 'EM ALL, WE KNOW IT'S OUR DESTINY

Jumbo Shrimp catchers Rodrigo Vigil, B.J Lopez and Santiago Chavez (currently on the IL) have teamed to form a dynamic defensive backstop trio. Chavez's eight men caught stealing leads Double-A, and as a team, Jacksonville has gunned down 14 potential base stealers, equaling High-A Down East (Rangers) and High-A Winston-Salem (White Sox) for the most in MiLB. The Shrimp's 48.3 percent caught stealing rate ranks seventh in Double-A.

WINTER IS HERE

Jacksonville started the season 3-2, but the Jumbo Shrimp have now lost 11 of their last 13 games. Since this 13-game stretch began on April 10, the Jumbo Shrimp have scored just 30 runs (2.3 per game), the second-fewest in Double-A, while giving up 62 (-32 run differential). Jacksonville also ranks 25th in average (.212), 28th in on-base percentage (.276), 26th in slugging percentage (.293) and 28th in OPS (.569) during this run. Heading into play on Tuesday, Jacksonville is aiming to avoid its first eight-game losing streak since dropping eight in a row from April 15-22 of the 2017 season.

LINEUP DEFORESTATION

Jacksonville went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position on Monday, stranding a total of four men. Through 18 games on the season, the Jumbo Shrimp are just 22-for-145 (.152/.266/.193) with ducks on the pond. The good news is that, throughout every single level in the history of baseball, situational hitting numbers normalize with bigger sample sizes as the season goes on. The 2019 Jumbo Shrimp's overall batting line is .208/.276/.285, which, while not great, is an improvement over the club's numbers with runners in scoring position.

STARTING OVER

While Jacksonville's bullpen has been extraordinary in the early going of the season, posting a collective 2.04 ERA, the club's starting pitching has had some ups and downs thus far. Jumbo Shrimp starters are averaging just 4.2 innings per start, going 2-13 with a 5.33 ERA. Over 81.0 innings, Jacksonville lid-lifters have walked 41 (4.6 BB/9), the third-most of any Double-A starting rotation, while giving up 12 home runs (1.3 HR/9). Only Springfield (Cardinals), Tulsa (Dodgers) and Birmingham (White Sox) have seen their starters surrender more long balls at the Double-A level.

SHRIMP SCOPES

Over the last six games, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen their opponent put up an eight-run inning, five-run inning, four-run inning, two three-run innings and six two-run innings, respectively... Jacksonville outfielder Corey Bird has registered four stolen bases this season, tied for the sixth-most in the Southern League.

