Barons Shut out by Generals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Despite a strong effort from starter Felix Paulino, the Birmingham Barons (9-10) fell to the Jackson Generals (10-7) by a 3-0 final Tuesday night at Regions Field.

All three runs for the Generals came via home runs - a solo shot off the bat of Jamie Westbrook in the first and a two-run blast from Daulton Varsho in the sixth.

Paulino (L, 2-1) worked into the sixth but suffered his first loss of the season. The right-hander scattered seven hits and struck out six before he gave way to southpaw Hunter Schryver.

The Barons put pressure on Generals right-hander Sam Lewis (W, 1-1) in the opening innings. However, costly baserunning prevented Birmingham from putting runs on the board. The Barons recorded three hits in the first and two more in the second but went scoreless.

Lewis earned his first win of the season after he tossed six shutout frames. All five of the hits he allowed came in the first two innings and none went for extra bases.

Schryver and right-hander Luis Martinez combined for three shutout frames and five strikeouts in the loss, while Blake Rutherford recorded his first multi-hit effort of the season.

The Barons and Generals will conclude their five-game series with an 11 a.m. matchup Wednesday at Regions Field. Barons left-hander Sean Nolin (1-0, 5.28) will oppose Generals right-hander Matt Peacock (0-1, 2.89).

Coverage of Wednesday's game will begin at 10:45 a.m. with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show.

