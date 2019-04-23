Biscuits 7, M-Braves 3 - () Biscuits Even Series with M-Braves in Front of 4,383 on Tuesday

PEARL, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-8) evened the five-game series on Tuesday morning with a 7-3 victory over the Mississippi Braves (9-8) in front of 4,383 fans at Trustmark Park. Tuesday's result stopped Mississippi's two-game win streak and forces a rubber match on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm.

The Biscuits struck first again in the second-straight 10:35 am start at Trustmark Park, bringing home a run in the first inning against Atlanta Braves No. 3 prospect Ian Anderson (L, 0-1). Miles Mastrobuoni singled, stole second, and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Tristan Gray.

The M-Braves briefly tied the game in the bottom of the second inning. Andy Wilkins led off with a walk and moved to second base on the first of two singles from Jonathan Morales. Connor Lien reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Wilkins to score and tie the game at 1-1.

The Biscuits went back ahead in the top of the third inning when Gray doubled home Jermaine Palacios and Mastrobuoni. A solo homer from Brett Sullivan in the fourth inning extended Montgomery's lead to 4-1.

Reigning Southern League Player of the Week, Connor Lien brought Mississippi within a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, launching a 443-foot bomb to left-center. The two-run home run was his fourth on the year, tying him for the league lead.

In the fifth, the Biscuits ran Anderson from the game with the first two reaching base, including another RBI double from Gray. Phil Pfeifer took over the mound and surrendered RBI singles to Robbie Tenerowicz and Rene Pinto to push the advantage to 7-3. Anderson ended up allowing six runs on six hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

Huascar Ynoa made his second Double-A appearance on Tuesday and the 20-year-old, No. 14 prospect for the Braves dealt 2.0 shutout innings and struck out one.

Montgomery starter Arturo Reyes (W, 3-1) worked 7.0 innings of three-run baseball and won his league-leading third game of 2019.

The rubber match of the five-game series is on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. LHP Kyle Muller will start for the M-Braves, opposite LHP Josh Fleming for Montgomery. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm, with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, and MiLB.tv.

