Blue Wahoos Blanked 1-0 by Mobile

April 23, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





The Pensacola Blue Wahoos received another brilliant pitching rotation from their staff, but weren't able to provide any run support in a 1-0 loss to the Mobile BayBears.

Entering the game with the best ERA in the Southern League, Devin Smeltzer delivered his fourth strong start of the season, allowing just one run over 7.0 innings while striking out nine. The BayBears did their only damage in the third inning, using a two-out ground ball single by Connor Justus, a stolen base, and a single by Brandon Marsh to score the game's only run.

With the lead, the Mobile pitching staff kept the Blue Wahoos batters out of rhythm throughout the night. Starter Jeremy Beasley threw 5.0 shutout innings to earn the win, striking out five and allowing just two hits. In relief, Joe Gatto tossed 2.2 scoreless and Dario Beltre earned the save by recording the game's final four outs on strikeouts.

Offensively, Luis Arraez, Jaylin Davis, and Brian Navarreto split the Wahoos' three hits evenly. Davis' second inning infield single extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

With tonight's one-run effort, the Blue Wahoos pitching staff now holds a 1.87 team ERA, the best in baseball at any level in the majors or minors.

The Blue Wahoos and BayBears will finish their five-game set at Blue Wahoos Stadium tomorrow evening at 6:35 PM with Griffin Jax scheduled to take the mound for Pensacola.

