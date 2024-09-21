Rhode Island FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Albert Dikwa roofed home a finish in second-half stoppage time to complete a 2-1 comeback victory for Rhode Island FC against FC Tulsa at a sold-out Beirne Stadium after Noah Fuson had pulled the hosts level with 19 minutes to go, answering Aaron Bibout's first-half strike for Tulsa.

