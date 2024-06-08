Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 to Detroit City FC

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC and Detroit City FC in action

(Rhode Island FC, Credit: Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC and Detroit City FC in action(Rhode Island FC, Credit: Rhode Island FC)

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Rhode Island FC suffered its fourth loss of the season on Saturday when it fell 2-0 to Detroit City FC at Beirne Stadium. Despite a number of chances to level the score after conceding the opener in the 36th minute, a second-half strike ultimately sealed RIFC's fate as the Ocean State club dropped its second match of the season in front of the home fans.

During the opening ten minutes of the match, Detroit City FC (6W-3L-2D) dominated possession against RIFC (1W-4L-8D). Le Rogue was unable to record a shot on goal, however, with its best attack being cut short by RIFC goalkeeper Koke Vegas. The chance came when the Motor City club's assist leader, Maximiliano Rodríguez, sent in a cross he hoped would fly by the Rhode Island FC shot-stopper, but Vegas jumped in to grab the cross and give possession back to the homeside.

The match remained scoreless until the 36th minute when Rodríguez struck first for the visitors. As Detroit midfielder Yazeed Matthews fired off a close range shot in front of the center of the net following a sequence of quick buildup passing, RIFC midfielder Clay Holstad dove down to block the attempt. The ball ricocheted off the knee of Stephen Turnbull and bounced up among the crowd of players, where Rodríguez was the first to find an opening as he sent the ball past Vegas to give the visitors the 1-0 lead.

Despite a strong RIFC effort, Detroit would continue to build off its first half success in the 64th minute. As Detroit midfielder Ben Morris aimed to make a pass to fellow midfielder Victor Bezerra, RIFC's Conor McGlynn stepped in to break up the effort. However, McGlynn could not maintain possession as Bezerra swiftly regained his hold on the ball and slotted it past a diving Vegas for a 2-0 lead. The two-goal deficit held until the final whistle despite a handful of last-minute attempts by RIFC to break the eventual Detroit clean sheet.

In a quick turnaround, Rhode Island FC returns to action in a midweek contest on Wednesday when the club travels to Memphis 901 FC at 8 p.m. Fans can join in cheering on the team from the club's official watch party at Thirsty Beaver in North Kingstown, and also tune into the match on ESPN+. Following its two-match road trip, RIFC returns to Beirne Stadium on Wednesday, June 26 as it welcomes El Paso Locomotive FC at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

DET - Maximiliano Rodríguez, 36th minute: Rodríguez taps in a rebounded shot from close range. RI 0, DET 1

DET - Victor Bezerra (Ben Morris), 64th minute: Bezerra slots home Morris' cross from the center of the 18-yard box. RI 0, DET 2

ADDITIONAL NOTES

For the first time in club history, Rhode Island FC did not receive a single yellow card throughout the match.

Conor McGlynn made his first start since April 6 after coming off the bench in the last two matches, following a five-match injury absence.

Despite the loss, RIFC dominated possession throughout the match, maintaining 54.5 percent of the ball, and nearly 60 percent through the second half.

After picking up his first career USL Championship goal in his last match, Mark Doyle made his second consecutive start for the club, and led the attack with three shots.

Collin Smith, Gabriel Alves and Conor McGlynn all joined Doyle as the four RIFC players to record multiple shots through the match.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Stephen Turnbull

Images from this story



Rhode Island FC and Detroit City FC in action

(Rhode Island FC)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.