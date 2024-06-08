Hartford Fall 1-0 to New Mexico

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







A quality defensive performance fell short for Hartford tonight, as a late goal from New Mexico's Daniel Bruce broke the scoreless tie and downed the Green and Blue 1-0.

After little attacking action from either team through the opening 15 minutes of tonight's match, New Mexico started to put pressure on Hartford and create in the attacking third. They strung together a series of scoring chances from the 17th minute to the 28th minute, beginning with a shot on target by Mukwelle Akale that Renan Ribeiro was able to secure. Harry Swartz and Jon-Talen Maples followed with open header attempts from inside the box just a minute later, but both failed to square their tries and did not challenge Ribeiro. Greg Hurst fired a shot just above the crossbar in the 24th minute, followed by New Mexico's best chance of the half four minutes later. The ball fell to Christopher Gloster after a collision between Marco Micaletto and Anderson Asiedu in the box, and the defender rang his shot off the left post.

Despite the slew of scoring threats from New Mexico, Hartford's back line stayed composed and kept New Mexico off the scoreboard after 45 minutes. The Green and Blue totaled 13 clearances in the first half.

New Mexico generated the first scoring opportunity in the second half with a quality two-on-two transition opportunity in the 51st minute, but Renan Ribeiro continued to stand strong in goal to deny the chance. Greg Hurst received a pass from Daniel Bruce and powerfully struck his shot from the top of the box, forcing a diving save from Hartford's keeper. The Brazilian shot stopper was well-positioned to make the save, and controlled the ball to erase any rebound chance.

Hartford continued to defend with composure, as the attacking pressure from New Mexico weakened. Joey Akpunonu made a crucial clean tackle inside the box in the 75th minute, sliding and taking the ball right off the feet of Harry Swartz as he charged towards goal.

The home side broke through in the 85th minute to take the lead when Daniel Bruce deflected the ball past Ribeiro and into the net. Marco Micaletto drove the ball low into the box, and Bruce touched just enough of it to float it into the bottom right corner. Hartford were unable to find an equalizer in the remaining minutes, and fell 1-0 despite a brave defensive effort on the road.

Athletic drop to 4-7-1 with the loss, and return home for back-to-back matches on June 15th against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, and June 21st against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets are available at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

FAST STATS

Shots(On-Target): Hartford 8 (2) New Mexico 15 (5)

Corners: Hartford 3 New Mexico 5

Fouls: Hartford 11 New Mexico 14

Offsides: Hartford 0 New Mexico 1

Possession: Hartford 37.8% New Mexico 62.2%

Passing Accuracy: Hartford 72.8% New Mexico 84.6%

Saves: Hartford 4 New Mexico 2

SCORING SUMMARY

New Mexico: 85' - Bruce (Micaletto)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

New Mexico:

Hartford: 4' - Vancaeyezeele (Yellow)

New Mexico: 35' - Hurst (Yellow)

Hartford: 67' - Monroe (Yellow)

Hartford: 71' - Buckmaster (Yellow)

Hartford: 90+5' - Mushagalusa (Yellow)

NEW MEXICO UNITED STARTING LINEUP

1 (GK) Alexander Tambakis, 3 (DF) Christopher Gloster, 12 (DF) Talen Maples, 4 (DF) Anthony Herbert, 26 (DF) Abdi Mohamed, 10 (MF) Marco Micaletto, 91 (MF) Nanan Houssou, 25 (MF) Daniel Bruce, 33 (DF) Harry Swartz, 11 (FW) Mukwelle Akale (Falangan, 67'); 17 (FW) Greg Hurst (Astorga, 81')

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 3 (DF) Joey Akpunonu, 15 (DF) Joseph Farrell, 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 19 (DF) Rece Buckmaster, 12 (DF) Anderson Asiedu (Barrera, 45'); 6 (MF) Beverly Makangila, 7 (FW) Marcus Epps (Williams, 69'); 8 (MF) Jay Chapman, 23 (DF) Thomas Vancaeyezeele (Mushagalusa, 77'); 11 (FW) Michee Ngalina (Dieng, 77')

