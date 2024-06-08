North Carolina FC Has Four-Match Unbeaten Steak Snapped in Loss at League-Leaders Saturday
June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - North Carolina FC fell to league-leading Louisville City FC, 2-1, Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium. Evan Conway scored for the third straight game in the loss.
Louisville opened the scoring at the half-hour mark when Sam Gleadle finished off a feed from Aiden McFadden. That scoreline would carry into the break and deep into the second half, when Sean Totsch converted a penalty to double the deficit. Conway got one back in second-half stoppage time, redirecting home a feed from Ezra Armstrong.
North Carolina held 62% of possession and passed with 82% accuracy while Louisville held a 17-13 edge in shots for the night.
Match Notes
Collin Martin attempted 75 passes in this game, the highest total for a North Carolina player in the USL Championship this season.
North Carolina have scored in their last 4 games in the USL Championship, their longest scoring streak this season.
Up Next:
North Carolina FC returns home to host Monterey Bay FC this Sunday, June 16, for a 6 p.m. ET kickoff at WakeMed Soccer Park as the club honors Juneteenth. Tickets are available here.
Box Score:
NCFC (3-4-2-1): Jake McGuire, Ezra Armstrong, Lamar Batista ©, Bryce Washington, Rafa Mentzingen, Collin Martin, Mikey Maldonado, Raheem Somersall (Jacori Hayes - 81'), Louis Perez (Garrett McLaughlin - 76'), Rodrigo da Costa, Evan Conway
Subs Not Used: Jacob Whitfield, Xavier Holloway, Kyrome Lumsden, Daniel Navarro, Justin Malou
LOU (4-2-3-1): Damian Las, Kyle Adams, Arturo Ordóñez, Sean Totsch, Jake Morris (Amadou Dia - 64'), Taylor Davila (Niall McCabe - 87'), Elijah Wynder, Aiden McFadden, Ray Serrano (Jansen Wilson - 64'), Jorge González (Dylan Mares - 64'), Adrien Perez
Subs Not Used: Wes Charpie, Danny Faundez, Hayden Stamps
Score:
NCFC: 1
LOU: 2
Goals:
NCFC: E. Conway - 90+2' (Armstrong)
LOU: -
Cautions:
NCFC: B. Washington - 25', L. Batista - 90+5'
LOU: A. Ordóñez - 62', E. Wydner - 83'
Ejections:
NCFC: -
LOU: -
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2024
- First Place New Mexico United Remain Perfect at Home, Beat Hartford Athletic, 1-0 - New Mexico United
- Hartford Fall 1-0 to New Mexico - Hartford Athletic
- LouCity Keeps It Rolling at Home with Win Over North Carolina FC - Louisville City FC
- Switchbacks FC Earn a Draw on the Road against Memphis 901 FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 to Detroit City FC - Rhode Island FC
- Battery, Riverhounds Share Points in Scoreless Stalemate - Charleston Battery
- Defenses Reign as Hounds, Battery Draw - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- North Carolina FC Has Four-Match Unbeaten Steak Snapped in Loss at League-Leaders Saturday - North Carolina FC
- Memphis 901 FC Earns Point in 1-1 Draw Against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Memphis 901 FC
- Defenses Reign as Hounds, Battery Draw - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Match Notes (6.8.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies - Oakland Roots
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at FC Tulsa - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina FC Stories
- North Carolina FC Has Four-Match Unbeaten Steak Snapped in Loss at League-Leaders Saturday
- NCFC Travels to League-Leading Louisville City FC
- North Carolina FC Scores Four Second-Half Goals to Earn First Road Win of 2024 With Clean Sheet in Miami
- Evan Conway's first NCFC goal helps earn a point in Pittsburgh Saturday night
- NCFC Travel to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC