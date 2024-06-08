North Carolina FC Has Four-Match Unbeaten Steak Snapped in Loss at League-Leaders Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - North Carolina FC fell to league-leading Louisville City FC, 2-1, Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium. Evan Conway scored for the third straight game in the loss.

Louisville opened the scoring at the half-hour mark when Sam Gleadle finished off a feed from Aiden McFadden. That scoreline would carry into the break and deep into the second half, when Sean Totsch converted a penalty to double the deficit. Conway got one back in second-half stoppage time, redirecting home a feed from Ezra Armstrong.

North Carolina held 62% of possession and passed with 82% accuracy while Louisville held a 17-13 edge in shots for the night.

Match Notes

Collin Martin attempted 75 passes in this game, the highest total for a North Carolina player in the USL Championship this season.

North Carolina have scored in their last 4 games in the USL Championship, their longest scoring streak this season.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC returns home to host Monterey Bay FC this Sunday, June 16, for a 6 p.m. ET kickoff at WakeMed Soccer Park as the club honors Juneteenth. Tickets are available here.

Box Score:

NCFC (3-4-2-1): Jake McGuire, Ezra Armstrong, Lamar Batista ©, Bryce Washington, Rafa Mentzingen, Collin Martin, Mikey Maldonado, Raheem Somersall (Jacori Hayes - 81'), Louis Perez (Garrett McLaughlin - 76'), Rodrigo da Costa, Evan Conway

Subs Not Used: Jacob Whitfield, Xavier Holloway, Kyrome Lumsden, Daniel Navarro, Justin Malou

LOU (4-2-3-1): Damian Las, Kyle Adams, Arturo Ordóñez, Sean Totsch, Jake Morris (Amadou Dia - 64'), Taylor Davila (Niall McCabe - 87'), Elijah Wynder, Aiden McFadden, Ray Serrano (Jansen Wilson - 64'), Jorge González (Dylan Mares - 64'), Adrien Perez

Subs Not Used: Wes Charpie, Danny Faundez, Hayden Stamps

Score:

NCFC: 1

LOU: 2

Goals:

NCFC: E. Conway - 90+2' (Armstrong)

LOU: -

Cautions:

NCFC: B. Washington - 25', L. Batista - 90+5'

LOU: A. Ordóñez - 62', E. Wydner - 83'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

LOU: -

