Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at FC Tulsa

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

The Ones Who Hate to Lose: Under head coach Alen Marcina, SAFC is 15-1-8 in the first match back after a loss. The lone set of consecutive losses came in 2020, with SAFC going 14-0-7 since with a +21 goal differential. Last season, SAFC was 3-0-3 after a loss, with a +6 goal differential.

Fire Away: Over a third of the way into the season, SAFC sits at the top of the league in multiple offensive categories, having only been shutout twice this season. San Antonio currently has the second-most goals in the Western Conference with 17 and is tied for the fifth-highest conversion rate across USL Championship at 17%.

100 and Counting: SAFC defender Mitchell Taintor became the fourth player in club history to log 100 appearances across all competitions with his start on March 16 against Tampa Bay. Taintor is tied for second in all-time appearances for the club with 109, just shy of Matt Cardone's record with 116. Taintor is coming off another successful campaign in 2023, earning his second consecutive All-League selection after making 88 clearances, 46 interceptions and ranking in the top five in recoveries with 230.

USL Championship Match #14 - San Antonio FC at FC Tulsa

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024 Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT Stadium: ONEOK Field, Tulsa, OK Where to Watch: ESPN+, Bally Sports Southwest Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 4-4-5 (17 pts; 5th in Western Conference)

FC Tulsa: 2-5-4 (10 pts; 12th in Western Conference)

All-time Series: While San Antonio leads the all-time series 8-4-5, FC Tulsa secured the 2-1 win in the sides' last meeting at ONEOK Field in September 2023.

