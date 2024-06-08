First Place New Mexico United Remain Perfect at Home, Beat Hartford Athletic, 1-0

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United stayed perfect at home in 2024 with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Hartford Athletic in front of 10,884 fans at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The win moves the Black & Yellow to a perfect 5-0-0 at the Lab this season, and 8-1-3 overall in USL Championship league play. The three points also kept United at the top of the Western Conference with 25 points - one point ahead of Sacramento Republic FC with a match in-hand.

Daniel Bruce was the hero in this one. In the 86th minute, Marco Micaletto took a pass from Chris Gloster near the top of the Hartford box. Micaletto took one touch toward goal and fired from about twenty yards out. His right footed rocket met Bruce's foot near the top of the six-yard box and skipped past an off-balance Renan Ribeiro in goal for Hartford for the only score New Mexico would need.

Terrific defensive work from Gloster, Tony Herbert, Talen Maples, Alex Tambakis, and the entire team earned United the clean sheet, returning their goal differential to even on the year. United outshot Athletic 15-8, with five of those shots on target for New Mexico and two on target for Hartford.

United hits the road in one week, taking on Memphis 901 FC in Tennessee on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM MT.

