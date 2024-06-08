Memphis 901 FC Earns Point in 1-1 Draw Against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC came away with a point in a tough matchup against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Colorado Springs took the lead early with a set piece goal in the fifth minute, but Memphis responded with high pressure, eventually breaking through with a 38th minute goal from Luiz Fernando.

A give-and-go play between Fernando and Carson Vom Steeg gave the Brazilian winger the space to deliver a left-footed strike from 12 yards out. The score is his second of the season.

Memphis dominated play in the first half after the early concession holding 63% of the possession and forcing three saves on 13 shots. 901 FC poured in a season-high 27 shots in tonight's match.

