Match Notes (6.8.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

Competition: USL Championship

Date: June 8, 2024

Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 66 degrees, partly cloudy

Venue: Pioneer Stadium

Location: Hayward, California

Where to Watch: ESPN+, KTVU Plus

Match Preview:

Oakland Roots vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies match will follow the Oakland Soul vs. Academica SC game in a doubleheader.

Oakland Roots will be without Bryan Tamacas and Irakoze Donasiyano, who will both be with their national teams for World Cup Qualifying.

Charlie Dennis returns to Oakland for the first time since playing with Roots in 2022.

Cal Jennings scored a hat trick for the Rowdies in the 2023 match between Oakland and Tampa.

Johnny Rodriguez leads Oakland All-Time with 22 goals.

Memo Diaz leads Oakland All-Time with 11 assists.

Last Meeting:

July 8, 2023

TBR 3, OAK 0

Last Three Games:

June 1, 2024

COS 1, OAK 0

May 24, 2024

OAK 1, TUL 0

May 18, 2024

OAK 2, OC 1

Last Starting XI vs Colorado Springs: 4-2-3-1

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Justin Rasmussen

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Bryan Tamacas

M - Camden Riley

M - Irakoze Donasiyano

M - Jeciel Cedeño

M - Lindo Mfeka

M - Trayvone Reid

F - Miche-Naider Chéry

Injuries

Out - Paul Blanchette - Concussion

Discipline

None

