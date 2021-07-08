Revs Cough up Ninth Inning Lead in Loss at West Virginia

(Charleston, WV): The York Revolution saw a seemingly safe lead evaporate in a five-run ninth inning, dropping an 11-10 decision to the West Virginia Power on Wednesday night at Appalachian Power Park. In a game marred by miscues, it was the Revs' franchise record sixth error of the night that brought home the winning run. York will go for the series win on Thursday before returning home this weekend.

The Revs jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first, scoring the game's first run on an error before Carlos Castro slammed a two-run homer to left field.

West Virginia had eight consecutive hitters reach safely with two outs in the second, putting together a six-run inning and chasing Revs starter Jake Welch early.

The Revs responded by scoring seven unanswered runs over the next five innings, building a 10-6 lead.

York plated a pair in the third, receiving five walks from Power pitching, two of which forced in runs.

Castro hammered his second homer of the night, a solo shot to left in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 6-6.

Walner Espinal gave York the lead on an RBI single to left-center in the fifth and James Harris added a sac fly to deep right.

Josue Herrera's RBI single to right extended the lead in the sixth, and Darian Sandford took home on a double steal in the top of the seventh to build a seemingly comfortable advantage.

West Virginia pulled off the stunning comeback in the ninth, however, and immediately put the pieces in motion as Justin Henle led off with a single to left and Connor Myers reached on Herrera's fourth error of the night at third base. Scott Kelly singled to left to load the bases with no outs. A bases loaded walk to pinch-hitter Dominic Bethancourt and a broken bat RBI single to left-center by Jimmy Paredes cut York's lead to 10-8. With one out, Teodoro Martinez chopped a two-run single into left to tie the game in stunning fashion. With two outs, Elmer Reyes nubbed an infield single to short, and Espinal's low throw to first allowed Paredes to come home with the winning run.

Notes: The four-run lead lost in the ninth inning is the second biggest blown lead in the ninth inning or later in a loss in franchise history. The 10 combined errors between the two teams is a club record for a single game. York drew 11 walks, one night after walking 13 times. York's bullpen had totaled 6.1 scoreless innings from five different pitchers before the ninth inning rally. Alberto Rodriguez tossed 1.2 scoreless frames and has combined for five shutout innings over his last three outings. Edward Paredes handled 1.1 scoreless innings despite allowing two singles, snapping a streak of eight no-hit innings that began with his second appearance of the season. Isaac Sanchez and Bubby Rossman each logged a third consecutive scoreless outing; Rossman has worked scoreless ball in six of his last seven. Castro's two-homer game is the Revs' second of the year (Rashad Crawford, June 5 at Lancaster). Castro tied a Revs' season-high with four runs scored, one night after Harris did the same. Harris extended his hitting streak to nine games with a seventh inning single. JC Encarnacion had a 10-game hitting streak snapped. Sandford tied a season-high with three steals and moved into 10th all-time in a season in Revs history with a league-leading 27 on the season. The game began after a 61-minute rain delay and lasted four hours and 19 minutes, ending at 12:25 a.m. which marked the sixth-latest ending in franchise history. York lefty Johan Lopez (0-0) faces West Virginia right-hander Manny Corpas (1-1) on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:45 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

